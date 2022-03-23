City of Ozark, Mo. prepping for possible renewal of transportation sales tax in April

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in Ozark will decide whether to approve a continuation of a sales tax to fix streets, bridges, and walkways.

City leaders say among the projects on the list include widening of U.S. 65, the Jackson Street Bridge, and improvements along State Highway CC.

Ozark City Administrator Steve Childers says the transportation sales tax was first approved by voters in April 2017.

”That allowed us to get the Riverside Bridge built,” said Childers. “That allowed us to get South Street to five lanes and improve the intersection.”

Childers says the State Highway CC intersection improvements would be beneficial because of heavy traffic and the high number of calls in that area.

“We would blow out that intersection, make that wider so trucks could turn and everybody could get through their a lot easier, a lot quicker,” Childers said.

Other improvements include continuing the South Street project and the expansion of the Chadwick Flyer Trail. Childers says as you venture to downtown Ozark, you can see many improvements this sales tax helped fund already.

”We used that to expand sidewalks, improve pedestrian safety and just build new roads for everybody it’s getting a lot busier down there,” Childers said. “Those are projects we did last year that we want to expand upon.”

Lance Kemp works in the area. He says most of his days are spent driving on the roads the city plans to improve.

”I absolutely do see that it is necessary for our roads to be improved,” said Kemp. “That’s how we’re able to have our jobs and to go to and from, it’s very important.”

However, Ozark resident Thomas Koffman says he thinks locals pay enough taxes already.

”Sooner or later you gotta stop the taxes and make better use of what you have,” Koffman said.

The 3/8 cent sales tax has generated about $1.6 million a year and the total tax collection will be about $8 million. The city says the renewal won’t cost voters any additional money, instead it will continue what they are already paying.

” The key is being able to reinvest into the community of Ozark,” said Childers. “I think transportation and trails and sidewalks are always something we have been told by our community that they want to see and this is a way to get there.”

Childers says if renewed the additional improvement projects would be completed over the next five years.

The election is Tuesday, April 5. Check out sample ballots from around Missouri counties in the Ozarks by clicking HERE.

