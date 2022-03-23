Leigh’s Lost and Found: who came to the rescue of a cat stuck in a tree for two days

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a desperate plea for help to save a cat up a tree, is answered.

Hoodie the cat spent almost 40 hours stuck about 30 feet in the air and it was a local tree service who came to his rescue.

Chelsea Maynard spent hours yelling for her cat Hoodie to come down from a tall tree in her north Springfield yard.

She says, “when I was calling for him I could tell he was scared. It wasn’t one of his normal meows. It was very loud, almost like a yelling sound.”

After a day and a half of no luck getting him down, Chelsea posted on the Leigh’s Lost and Found page, begging for help. She got a lot of advice.

“I tried the tuna fish thing, put a can of tuna at the bottom of the tree. I tried warm chicken to get him to come down.”

But nothing worked. Hoodie was too scared to make the leap.

Chelsea says, “I had been so nervous for so long. I’d been standing hour hours outside, looking up the tree. My legs were hurting, I’d stood out there for so long, calling for him and trying to figure out a way to get up there.”

Finally, another poster offered her friend’s help.

“She said my friends own a tree service and they can come out and help.”

Chelsea looked up Canopy Tree service on facebook and saw they’d done this kind of high flying rescue before, so she knew Hoodie was in good hands.

Within an hour of them getting there, Hoodie was out of the tree and back in his mom’s arms.

“He was so relieved whenever he got back inside.”

Hoodie’s ordeal hasn’t kept him from trying to claw his way outside again, but Chelsea is keeping a much closer eye on him now. She also has a message for the people who saved him.

“Thank you so much Canopy tree service for saving my kitty!”

