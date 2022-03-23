Advertisement

Man arrested in Arkansas car show shooting that killed 1, wounded 26

Police in Arkansas say at least one person has been killed and 20 people wounded in a shooting outside a car show.(Source: KATV via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUMAS, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas authorities on Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old man in a shooting at a car show that killed one person and left 26 wounded.

Arkansas State Police said it arrested Brandon Deandra Knight, of Jacksonville, who has been charged with first-degree battery and aggravated assault. Knight was taken into custody as he was being released from a Dumas hospital Wednesday morning, police said.

He was being held at the Dumas city jail and will have a first appearance in court Thursday. It was unclear whether he had an attorney.

Police did not elaborate on Knight’s involvement in Saturday night’s shooting and said their investigation remains active.

Knight is the first person arrested in the shooting in Dumas, a city of about 4,000 located about 73 miles (118 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock. The car show is part of a community event held each spring called Hood-Nic, which is short for neighborhood picnic.

Police on Sunday said the shooting was the result of a gunfight between two people.

Knight’s arrest comes two days after Arkansas State Police asked witnesses to come forward and announced a phone line was reserved for anyone with information that would help identify suspects.

Knight and Cameron Shaffer, the 23-year-old killed in the gunfire, are both from Jacksonville, a central Arkansas city located 76 miles (123 kilometers) northwest of Dumas.

The Hood-Nic event, which helps raise funds for scholarships and school supplies, also included a bonfire, a basketball tournament, musical performances, a teen party and a balloon release.

