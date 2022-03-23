Advertisement

Man suffers critical burns in house explosion in Roscoe, Mo.

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROSCOE, Mo. (KY3) - A man suffered severe burns to his body in a house explosion in St. Clair County.

Deputies responded to the home on Riverview Drive in Roscoe Tuesday afternoon. They found the home fully engulfed with one wall lying on the ground. Emergency personnel airlifted the man to a Springfield hospital with critical injuries.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office is leading the investigation into the cause of the explosion.

