Advertisement

Microsoft confirms hack by cyber criminal organization

Microsoft said it recently was breached by a cyber criminal group.
Microsoft said it recently was breached by a cyber criminal group.(Source: Microsoft/CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Microsoft officials said they were hacked by Lapsus$, a cyber criminal group.

According to a blog post on Tuesday, the tech giant says Lapsus$ broke through an account which allowed it to have “limited access” to some Microsoft systems.

However, Microsoft said no customer data was compromised.

The announcement from Microsoft comes after Lapsus$ took credit for getting to Okta, a popular digital identity management firm.

Lapsus$ also boasted about breaking into chip giant Nvidia earlier this month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A scare for an Ozark family - their two year old son, Ryker was rushed to the St Louis...
2-year-old Ozark, Mo. boy recovering after swallowing rock at daycare Monday
With extensive clouds and drizzle, temperatures will struggle to warm much above 40° today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm weather is on spring break
Jasmin Marquis Hopkins, 31, of Springfield faces an involuntary manslaughter charge in the...
Greene County prosecutor files charges in beating death of man outside club
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Tornado rips through New Orleans and its suburbs, killing 1
Brock Rowe, the interim Director of Springfield's Building Development Services, says the...
Springfield after-hours nightclub where shootings took place shouldn’t have been open, according to city officials

Latest News

A woman measures a window before covering it with plastic sheets in a building damaged by a...
NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine
Supreme Cour generic
Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps
FILE - This file photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, shows Ty Garbin. Garbin testified...
Witness: Whitmer kidnapping aimed at stopping Biden win
NEED WORK? Springfield-Greene County Park Board searching for summer help
NEED WORK? Springfield-Greene County Park Board searching for summer help
NEED WORK? Springfield-Greene County Park Board searching for summer help