Missouri Job Center in Springfield working to start apprenticeship programs with city and county employers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Job Center in Springfield is trying to help residents get the training they need to get a better job while filling open positions in city and government departments.

In February, the U.S. Department of Labor announced the Apprenticeship Building America grant program. The program makes $113 million in grant funding available to nonprofits, labor organizations, colleges, and county governments, with the goal of getting more people into registered apprenticeship programs. According to the Center for Workforce Development at Ozarks Technical Community College, a registered apprenticeship program, “is an industry-driven, earn-and-learn model that benefits both employers and individuals. Employers can use registered apprenticeships to develop and prepare their workforce. Individuals benefit from work experience, classroom instruction, and obtaining a portable, nationally-recognized credential.”

To get the ball rolling here in southwest Missouri, the Job Center is applying for two grants through the program. The larger of the two is $6 million and would be used to start an apprenticeship hub. Through the hub, the job center would help people interested in apprenticeship find a good program, and help public sector employers start their own registered apprenticeship programs.

“It’s bringing together multiple partners that can provide any type of supportive service to the pre-apprentice or the apprentice,” says Katherine Trombetta with the Missouri Job Center. “It’s also training and technical assistance in how to set up a program and training them on how to do the apprenticeship.”

The second grant is $3 million. Part of that money would go toward paying apprentices while they’re in the program. Trombetta says the job center applied for this grant to make sure everyone has a fair shake at getting into a program, regardless of their background or economic situation.

“There are a lot of people who are looking for a way to obtain some credentials and get some additional training, but they can’t afford to quit their job and not make a wage,” says Trombetta. “So, this allows for them to earn that wage while they’re receiving training to put toward a credential.”

Trombetta explains that creating an apprenticeship for a public sector job is a pretty new concept and that Springfield is actually a leader in the space. Last year the job center worked with the Springfield Fire Department to start a registered apprenticeship program to help with recruitment and retention.

“That was a first one of its kind in the state of Missouri,” says Trombetta. “It has just exploded with the success of the program. Because of that success, we wanted to promote registered apprenticeships in other public entities.”

And there are still plenty of open public sector jobs to be filled. At the beginning of March, the Job Center held a job fair highlighting more than 400 open jobs with the City of Springfield -- and many are still open.

“We certainly hope that this will help fill the openings, not just in Springfield, but in the area,” says Trombetta. “There are many more rural departments that are struggling to attract talent. We hope that this will help them attract talent, and keep those workers in the area.”

The Job Center will know if the grants are approved by July. If the full $9 million is approved, the program would be paid for for the next four years.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.