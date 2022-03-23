Advertisement

NEED WORK? Springfield-Greene County Park Board searching for summer help

(KYTV)
By Liam Garrity
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Park Board is searching for summer workers.

The park board needs an additional 400 to 500 workers for the summer. Other than pool workers, the park board needs camp counselors, maintenance workers, bus drivers, and more. Staff says if you’re hired, they will accommodate your schedule as well.

One need is lifeguards. Jason Schmidt, the aquatics coordinator for the park board, says the park board is hosting a three-day training course for lifeguarding.

“We also have staff that goes on to do recreational services, we have staff that goes on to different colleges,” said Schmidt. “So it’s not just even specific to schooling. When we go to apply those skills that we have in working with others. That’s a lifelong type of investment that we can give to them and really build them up.”

The park board has two indoor pools open year-round, Chesterfield and Doling Family Centers. They also have six outdoor pools. They open on May 28 for Memorial Day weekend. They stay open through late August.

You can apply for all of these available positions at parkboard.org/jobs, and training at ParkBoard.org/Aquatics and someone should reach out to you within the week.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

