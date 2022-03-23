Advertisement

School leaders investigate racially-motivated hate speech left inside Kickapoo High School bathroom

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - School leaders at Kickapoo High School are investigating racially-motivated hate speech and symbols written in the bathroom of the school.

In a letter to parents, school leaders say they are reviewing videos to identify any subjects. They encourage students to come forward with any information in the case. The district says this behavior will not be tolerated.

Read the message to parents below:

Dear Kickapoo Staff & Families:

A restroom in our school was vandalized this week with racially-motivated hate speech and symbols. This incident is currently under investigation by police and we are thoroughly reviewing surveillance video to determine the individual(s) involved. Immediately after we were notified, the restroom was shut down and the vandalism was removed. I am reaching out to make you aware of this deeply troubling situation for several reasons.

First, I want to reiterate that there is zero-tolerance for hateful or threatening conduct. It is unacceptable and will not be tolerated at Kickapoo High School or in Springfield Public Schools. Our first priority is to create a safe, welcoming learning environment for each and every student and this undermines that critically important work.

Secondly, I’m asking for your help in identifying those responsible. While we continue to review videos and conduct follow-up interviews, please encourage your child to share any information they may have with a teacher, counselor, administrator, or through the anonymous Tip Line at 319-2901. School Police Dispatch may also be reached directly at 523-2911.

I am personally and professionally saddened and disappointed. In the coming days, we will be addressing this issue with our student body to remind them of our values and commitments to the safety and well-being of all. We will also ensure that support is provided to students who may be struggling in the aftermath of the situation.

In the meantime, please reach out if I may help address your questions or concerns.

Sincerely,

Dr. Bill Powers

Principal

