Springfield elementary school celebrates the birthday of author, its namesake

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield elementary school celebrated the birthday of a beloved author of children’s books and former school board president.

Harrison Elementary School honored David Harrison on his 85th birthday. Students and staff celebrated at an assembly complete with a card and cake. Harrison also read one of the more than 70 books he’s written to a group of fourth-graders.

“Well I can’t believe it but I’m having a birthday party at a school named after me and I can’t think of a nicer thing to have to happen,” said Harrison. “(I) never dreamed anything like this could happen. I’ll never be able to repay it.”

Harrison says he never would have imagined he would experience a day like this.

