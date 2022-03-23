Springfield man charged with involuntary manslaughter out on bond; friends upset with charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Jasmine Hopkins, charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter in the death of Jeff Brent, posted bail.

Investigators say surveillance video shows Hopkins punched or pushed Brent outside Rumors nightclub near Glenstone and Sunshine. Brent later died at the hospital from his injuries.

Friends and family wanted to know why “involuntary” manslaughter.

“His mom, his sister, and his daughter need justice to be served,” Tracy Gray, a friend of Brent’s says.

“With the evidence, I’ve seen from speaking with the detective. Knowing what happened, I am surprised it’s involuntary manslaughter.”

Police say Brent was waiting outside for an Uber. Witness statements say the two knew each other and Brent had previously kicked Hopkins out of a bar he worked at.

Greene County Prosecutor Dan Patterson says it was the recklessness of the interaction that makes it an involuntary manslaughter charge.

“Involuntary Manslaughter is a job that occurred,” Patterson says. “A reckless homicide is when someone engages in conduct so that they consciously disregard that that result could follow.”

With an involuntary manslaughter charge, the bond amount issued falls within the range.

