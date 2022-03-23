Springfieldian of the Year named for 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce honored Joe Turner with its 2022 Springfieldian of the Year.

The announcement was the culmination of the Chamber’s Annual Meeting at the Oasis Hotel & Convention Center. The Springfieldian is the Chamber’s most coveted honor, given each year to an individual who exemplifies outstanding community service, excellence in his or her field, and dedication to improving the quality of life for Springfield and its citizens.

A Springfield native and Glendale High School graduate, Turner played football at Drake University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration. After passing the CPA exam, he then earned his Juris Doctorate from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law in 1989. He went on to practice law at Stinson, Mag, and Fizzell in Kansas City before joining Great Southern Bank.

Turner joined Great Southern in 1991 as a vice president and commercial loan officer; he was named executive vice president and chief lending officer before being named president and general counsel in 1997. He has served as CEO of the bank in 1999.

During his tenure as president and CEO, Great Southern has expanded dramatically, growing from a bank with $965 million in assets, serving customers primarily in southwest Missouri, to a $5.4 billion institution serving 12 states. The company now employs more than 1,100 associates and operates 93 banking centers in Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, and Nebraska and commercial loan offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Dallas, Omaha, Nebraska, Phoenix, and Tulsa, Oklahoma. The bank has also received numerous accolades, including being named the No. 1 bank in the U.S. and the No. 2 bank overall in Forbes magazine’s 2021 list of the World’s Best Banks.

“He has quietly and humbly built an incredible organization here in our community,” said friend and colleague Brian Fogle, president of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.

Turner has made just as much of an impact on the Springfield region as he has on the banking industry. He is a board member and past chairman for CoxHealth System, past board member and treasurer for Cox Insurance Company, and a past board member for CoxHealth Foundation. Turner has past involvement with the United Way of the Ozarks as a board chairman and campaign chairman, the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce as a board member and chairman, and the Missouri State University board of governors as a board member and president.

In addition, he served as trustee and a board vice president for the Missouri State University Foundation, a board member for the Trust Company of the Ozarks, and treasurer and board member for the Urban Districts Alliance.

“Joe Turner is a low-profile, quiet, homegrown CEO,” said friend and former Springfield City Manager Tom Finnie, “who has made a major impact on our community – and on thousands of people in our community.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.