Wastewater samples taken in the Springfield area show Omicron-subvariant

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Greene County Health Department (SGCHD) says the Omicron subvariant has shown up in local wastewater samples for close to a month. The variant is spreading through Europe.

Wastewater samples generally give a five to seven-day notice of when diseases will likely start making their way through the community. With the European variant being present for several weeks, health officials are uncertain why a surge in active case numbers has not happened.

”I do anticipate this is going to continue being a way of life,” said Steve Edwards, President, and CEO of CoxHealth. “Our vaccines will improve, or the ability to match vaccines to subvariants will be helpful.”

While the Omicron subvariant has been making its way through Europe, places like the Ozarks have continued to see low case numbers.

”It’s a matter of when and the next question is when will we first see COVID positive BA.2 patients,” said Edwards. “We’ve endured over the last two years and gotten to where we prepare for anything, so we’re bracing.”

The first detection of disease can be spotted in wastewater sampling.

”But it will also identify variants or subtypes and it did identify the BA.2 or subtype of Omicron,” said Kendra Findley, administrator of community diseases for SGCHD. “Whether that means we will see a spike I’m not sure, but I think surges in cases will continue to be seen and when they do we can rely more heavily on those mitigation strategies.”

Findley says the sampling is done by a state committee in several different areas regularly. The sampling spotted the Omicron subvariant on February 28. Early detection says the subvariant is close, but wastewater usually indicates activity within five to seven days.

”It’s hard to say, you have to just believe we’ve got enough immunity to keep those disease numbers low,” said Findley.

”So if you look at each of the various waves, it’s not uncommon for it to be in our wastewater for several weeks before we see our first case,” said Edwards. ”I anticipate BA.2 may finish off what omicron started in making this endemic. Meaning it would become seasonal with pop-ups that come at different parts of the year.”

In the meantime, all health officials remain ready for what could be another possible COVID-19 surge.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says it will monitor active cases and wastewater samples to see if this will continue to work through with minimal effect or another surge in cases is possible.

