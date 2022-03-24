Cabool, Mo. High School senior surprised with scholarship on Good Morning America

CABOOL Mo. (KY3) - A Cabool High School senior learned quite the surprise on national television Thursday.

The Big Future Program announced a $40,000 scholarship for 25 high school seniors on Good Morning America. The announcement surprised Shylne Funke.

The College Board’s BigFuture program offers tools aimed to help students find the right colleges for them, identify possible majors and career interests, and search for scholarships, all while giving them a chance to win a college scholarship.

Cabool High School threw a surprise party for Funke Thursday after the announcement.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.