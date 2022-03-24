Advertisement

Crash slows traffic on James River Freeway near Sunshine Street

Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A multiple-vehicle crash tied up traffic on Thursday morning on James River Freeway near Sunshine Street.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m.

The crash involved four vehicles. Investigators closed one lane of westbound traffic to clear the crash. We are working to get more information about injuries in the crash.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

