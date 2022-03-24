Advertisement

Father sentenced in court for murder of 4-week-old son

William Beasley was convicted of murder, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering...
William Beasley was convicted of murder, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering children.(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A father found guilty of killing his infant son was sentenced to life in prison with eligibility for parole after 15 years.

William Beasley was convicted of murder, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering children.

Investigators said Beasley’s infant son, Zachary, was beaten to death in May 2020, according to WOIO.

Firefighters responded to the family’s apartment in May 2020 for reports of a 3-week-old baby that was having trouble breathing.

Paramedics took the infant to the hospital. He died from his injuries a week later.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, the baby’s death was ruled a homicide from “complications of blunt force injury to head, trunk and extremities with skeletal and brain injuries.”

Beasley was previously offered a plea deal on two separate occasions, but his lawyers rejected both offers, bringing the case to a jury trial.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quentin “Pierce” Evans, 23, faces a stealing charge.
Police arrest man accused of stealing from Branson, Mo. restaurant
Mark T. Spence, 49, left Lebanon Health Care North on Morton Road on March 17 around 7:30 p.m.
Lebanon Police Dept. says man reported missing from assisted living center found dead
Widespread clouds and a few showers will ensure highs only in the 40s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another cold dreary day
A scare for an Ozark family - their two year old son, Ryker was rushed to the St Louis...
2-year-old Ozark, Mo. boy recovering after swallowing rock at daycare Monday
On the day after announcing to parents and students that racial graffiti had been discovered in...
SPS officials identify 2 Kickapoo students accused of writing racially-motivated hate speech & symbols in bathroom

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 300+; Arkansas 700+ new cases
An amateur hockey player goes into cardiac arrest while on the ice during a game being streamed...
VIDEO: Amateur hockey team helps player suffering cardiac arrest on ice
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson answers questions during her confirmation hearings...
McConnell says he’ll vote against Jackson for Supreme Court
A stretch of State Highway 37 was renamed in Master Sergeant Cosper’s honor.
Stretch of Barry County highway renamed to honor Carl Cosper
Stretch of Barry County highway renamed to honor Carl Cosper