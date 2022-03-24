Kimberling City Police Department returns to 24/7 calls for service

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) -Over the last few months, the Kimberling City Police Department has taken steps to rebuild its police force after all of its officers resigned back in September.

As of March 21, the department is 24/7 again. The city operates with four officers. All four have completed their training and are ready to serve the people in the community.

“Since January, we’ve been doing field training with the four officers I hired,” said Kimberling City Police Chief Todd Lemoine. “They have been doing well over 300 hours.”

Chief Lemoine says the training included traffic stops, range qualifications, narcotics, and medical training.

”Plus on hand, riding the streets, pulling calls for service, riding with partners to observe,” Chief Lemoine said.

During this time, the Stone County Sheriff’s Office assisted the force.

”They were a tremendous benefit to us in the time of our training period,” Chief Lemoine said. “I’m glad we were able to have that opportunity.”

In addition to the four full-time officers, the department also has a new K-9 officer named Ginger. Chief Lemoine says Ginger is a positive addition to the force and great for the community.

”Ginger’s a great dog, almost like a house dog, but then when it’s time for her to go to work it’s like click, she’s ready to go,” said Chief Lemoine. “I’ve seen her in action.”

Dan Haley lives in the area. He says he and other residents are glad there’s more patrol again.

”Now that they have a regular force, I think the community is a lot happier,” said Haley. “When it comes down to it, we can’t put a price on safety.”

Chief Lemoine has also started coffee with the chief. He says this is an effort to get to know local residents better.

”I was finally able to put that in motion this morning,” he said. “I had half a dozen citizens come to talk to me about what’s going on in the community, what’s going on with the police department. Great people here, I love it.”

The department plans to hire one additional officer in the upcoming months.

