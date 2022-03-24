Man pleads guilty in death of Pulaski County, Mo. man

DIXON, Mo. (KY3) - A man entered a guilty plea in the death of a man in September of 2021.

Brandon Veasman pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge in the death of Mark Ethington. Deputies found Ethington dead in the Dixon area.

Veasman faces the possibility of life in prison for the plea. A judge will sentence him on May 23.

