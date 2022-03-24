Officers arrest man wanted for deadly shooting, dumping body in Benton County, Mo. in 1998

WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators with the Missouri Highway Patrol arrested a man wanted for a 1998 deadly shooting.

Timothy D. Stephenson faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Randal Oliphant.

Investigators accuse Stephenson of shooting and killing Oliphant. They say he then dumped the body in Benton County, Mo. Stephenson had ties to the Benton County area.

Investigators say Stephenson admitted to being with Oliphant before his disappearance in 1998. In March of 2021, investigators submitted DNA to be retested for analysis. They say they then tied blood from Oliphant to Stephenson’s former Jeep.

Officers arrested Stephenson in California.

