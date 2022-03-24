PROCESSION ROUTE: Family, friends, firefighters will remember Ebenezer Fire District firefighter killed in crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Family, friends, and fellow firefighters will remember an Ebenezer Fire District firefighter killed in a crash while responding to a house fire.

Dustin Brandhorst, 36, died in the crash Friday night on State Highway A, just north of Springfield. Investigators say Brandhorst was responding to a structure fire in Fair Grove with emergency equipment activated. They say he drove off the side of the roadway and overturned, leaving him trapped inside the vehicle.

The funeral is Friday at 11 a.m. at Praise Assembly. A procession will follow.

The procession route is approximately nine-miles long. There will be road closures along the route, lasting from approximately 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. However, you can expect major impacts to the N Glenstone/E Valley Water Mill intersection from approximately 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. There will be lane closures and detours, and we suggest all traffic not attending services avoid the area if at all possible.

The route takes the following path:

- Leave Praise Assembly and head North on Glenstone/State Highway H to Farm Road 80

- Turn left (West) on Farm Road 80 to Farm Road 159

- Turn left (South) on Farm Road 159 to Farm Road 96

- Turn right (West) on Farm Road 96 to Farm Road 151 (Grant Street)

- Turn left (South) on Farm Road 151 (Grant Street) to Norton Road

- Turn left (East) on Norton Road to National Ave

- Turn left (North) on National Ave to Greenlawn North Cemetery

Again, you can expect traffic implications in the above-listed areas from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. These areas also include the Beverly Hills and Huntington Park subdivisions, so please plan accordingly and know that we will do what we can to restore normal traffic flow as soon as possible.

The fire department asks the public not attending the procession to please participate in a public display of appreciation along the procession route, where it is safe to do so. Farm Road 151/Grant Avenue and Norton Road will be the two best places to do this as there are sidewalks along the roadway. Feel free to bring flags, signs, or simply be present to show your respect and thanks for Firefighter Brandhorst’s sacrifice.

