Springfield non-profit pushes for federal transparency, more research, for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Colorectal Cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in the United States, according to the National Cancer Institute. But that trend could change in the next couple of years. According to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, colorectal cancer is estimated to become the leading cause of cancer death in people between 20 and 49 years old, by 2030. So Springfield-based advocacy group Fight Colorectal Cancer is pushing for awareness among young people for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

“The disease is getting younger, it’s getting faster, and this statistic is really scary for us,” says Rebecca Nance with Fight Colorectal Cancer.

Nance says a challenge the group runs into when doing advocacy is the stigma associated with the disease. She says it’s a subject that not many people are comfortable bringing up in casual conversation.

“You know, it’s not exactly a dinner table topic,” says Nance. “But it’s a terrible disease and it’s worth bringing up. If you’re willing to go and just talk to your doctor about it, it could save your life. It could save a friend’s life, or your parent’s life, your child’s life. So, we definitely want to break that barrier and just make it okay to talk about because lives are literally at stake.”

Health leaders say colorectal cancer is one of the most preventable cancers because of screenings that can catch the disease early. According to the CDC, adults should start getting regular screenings for colorectal cancer starting at 45 years old. That can change depending on your individual risk factors, so the department recommends talking to your doctor. The recommended age was also lowered last year from 50 to 45. Nance hopes health leaders will look at decreasing that age again.

“Ideally people younger and younger would get screened because of the rate that it’s increasing for these younger adults,” says Nance. “We’re very thankful to have had the age pushed from 50 to 45. That was a really huge accomplishment. But in a perfect world, it would be even younger.”

Last week, advocates with Fight CRC were in Washington D.C. for its United in Blue rally. During that event, more than 20 thousand blue flags were put up in the National Mall to call attention to the disease.

Thank you, Relentless Champions. 💙 United in Blue name submissions: https://fightcolorectalcancer.org/united-in-blue/#videos Posted by Fight Colorectal Cancer on Monday, March 21, 2022

The non-profit is also calling on the National Cancer Institute to create a strategic plan for colorectal cancer. Nance says more needs to be done to address the disease in young adults. The organization also wants more transparency from federal leaders.

“What we’re really pushing for is just to really get down into the nitty-gritty,” says Nance. ”What does it look like to fund more research? What does that research look like? What’s being done to help those who are being diagnosed to live longer and live better and get through their journey?”

The National Cancer Institute does go over some new tests that are being developed, on its website. Those new tests include colonoscopies that use capsule-sized cameras that are swallowed -- decreasing the need for traditional invasive procedures. There are also blood and urine tests being developed for detection, and stool sample testing is being improved to make detection using those tests more accurate.

