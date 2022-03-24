Stretch of Barry County highway renamed to honor Carl Cosper

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Family, friends, and law enforcement honored a Barry County deputy killed in the line of duty with a special memorial.

Master Sergeant Carl Cosper died in a 2017 traffic crash while on his way to a call for service.

A stretch of State Highway 37 was renamed in Master Sergeant Cosper’s honor. The sign along the highway is near a memorial where Cosper died. Fellow deputies built the memorial shortly after he died. They maintain it to this day.

