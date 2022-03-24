Taste of the Ozarks: Strawberry and Goat Cheese Crostinis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a sweet treat for spring.

Strawberry and Goat Cheese Crostinis

Ingredients:

*1 baguette thinly sliced(1/4 inch thick) into rounds

*2 tbsp olive oil4 oz goat cheese

*1/2 cup sliced fresh strawberries

*1/4 cup chopped basil

*2 tbsp reduced balsamic vinegar

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Brush baguette rounds with olive oil and toast in the oven until lightly golden and crisp. Allow cooling to room temperature. Place 1 tbsp of goat cheese onto each baguette round. Press sliced strawberries into goat cheese. Drizzle with reduced vinegar and garnish with fresh basil.

Recipe serves 4-6.

