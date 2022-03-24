Advertisement

VIDEO: Amateur hockey team helps player suffering cardiac arrest on ice

An amateur hockey player goes into cardiac arrest while on the ice during a game being streamed...
An amateur hockey player goes into cardiac arrest while on the ice during a game being streamed live.
By Tony Geftos
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) – A group of amateur athletes became heroes after they jumped in to help save one of their teammates who went into cardiac arrest.

The hockey game they were playing was being live-streamed, so the dramatic scene was caught on camera.

It looked and sounded like an average hockey game on a Sunday night, but it took a turn into something usual.

The video shared by streaming service LiveBarn was captured at Tam-O-Shanter in Sylvania, Ohio, reports WTVG. It’s an amateur hockey league of members who are 50 years and older.

One of the players heading off the ice went into cardiac arrest. Seconds later, his teammates started calling for Jim Schulty, a lieutenant with Toledo Fire and Rescue, who’s on another team.

Schulty came out of the locker room with his dogs and began CPR on 63-year-old Bruce Tronolone.

In the meantime, a referee went into the lobby to get a defibrillator while others called 911.

Schulty said the AED brought his friend back to life.

Tronolone is in the hospital expecting to make a full recovery after emergency triple bypass surgery.

Tronolone said he’s seen the video and wants everyone else to see it because of the group effort that saved his life, his wife, Beth, said.

A spokesperson for Toledo Fire and Rescue called this a good reminder of why everyone, not just first responders, should learn CPR.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quentin “Pierce” Evans, 23, faces a stealing charge.
Police arrest man accused of stealing from Branson, Mo. restaurant
Mark T. Spence, 49, left Lebanon Health Care North on Morton Road on March 17 around 7:30 p.m.
Lebanon Police Dept. says man reported missing from assisted living center found dead
Widespread clouds and a few showers will ensure highs only in the 40s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another cold dreary day
A scare for an Ozark family - their two year old son, Ryker was rushed to the St Louis...
2-year-old Ozark, Mo. boy recovering after swallowing rock at daycare Monday
On the day after announcing to parents and students that racial graffiti had been discovered in...
SPS officials identify 2 Kickapoo students accused of writing racially-motivated hate speech & symbols in bathroom

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 300+; Arkansas 700+ new cases
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson answers questions during her confirmation hearings...
McConnell says he’ll vote against Jackson for Supreme Court
A stretch of State Highway 37 was renamed in Master Sergeant Cosper’s honor.
Stretch of Barry County highway renamed to honor Carl Cosper
Stretch of Barry County highway renamed to honor Carl Cosper