On Your Side Scam Alert: Greene County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam circulating

(waff)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a potential phone scam.

The office received several calls regarding the scam on Wednesday.

Here’s how it works. The scammer claims to be Lieutenant Whitman with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. The caller states you have multiple warrants for missing court appointments. The caller then states you risk arrest if you do not make pay a fee on the phone.

If you receive this type of call, it is likely a scam.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

