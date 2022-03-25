Advertisement

Arkansas AG asks judge to stay ruling against 4 voting laws

(KY3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has asked a state judge to stay his ruling that strikes down four new voting restrictions while she appeals his decision.

Rutledge, a Republican, filed the motion on Thursday shortly after Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen entered his formal order against the measures approved by the majority-GOP Legislature last year.

Griffen issued a permanent injunction against the laws last week, finding them unconstitutional.

The measures struck down include a change to the state’s voter ID law that removed the option for someone to sign an affidavit affirming their identity if they could not present photo identification at the polls.

The other blocked measures prevent anyone other than voters from being within 100 feet of a polling place, require an absentee voter’s signature on a ballot to match the signature on their voter registration application and move up the deadline for voters to return absentee ballots in person.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ozark parents protest outside school board meeting.
Ozark, Mo. parents protest outside school board meeting; asking for accountability within administration
Police say a 48-year-old man was attempting to BASE jump off the roof of a 23-story apartment...
Police: Man dies parachuting from San Diego high-rise
Crash slows traffic on James River Freeway in Springfield.
Crash slows traffic on James River Freeway near Sunshine Street
The Orlando Free Fall ride at Icon Park is closed after a teen fell to his death on Thursday...
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Thanks to sunshine, highs will warm back into the 50s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Finally, some sun...briefly

Latest News

Southwest Missouri Congressman Billy Long
ONE-ON-ONE: KY3′s Chad Plein discusses U.S. Senate race, gas prices and the war in Ukraine
Southwest Missouri Congressman Billy Long discusses U.S. Senate race, war in Ukraine
The CoxHealth Board of Directors selected Max Buetow as its next President and CEO.
CoxHealth selects replacement for retiring CEO Steve Edwards
Protecting pets from poisonous spring plants