Arkansas man pleads to misdemeanor charge in Capitol riot

Robert Thomas “Bob” Snow pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.(U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas man pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal misdemeanor for involvement in last year’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Robert Thomas Snow of Heber Springs pleaded guilty under an agreement with prosecutors to a count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Under the deal, prosecutors dropped three other charges Snow had faced for his role in the Jan. 6, 2022, riot.

Snow is the first Arkansas defendant to plead guilty to charges arising from the riot.

Under his agreement, Snow admitted to driving to Washington for a rally to hear former President Donald Trump. He admitted to entering the Capitol through the Senate wing door after other rioters had smashed the window and kicked in the door.

Snow faces up to six months in prison, a fine of up to $5,000 and five years’ probation. He agreed to pay $500 in restitution. A sentencing date was set for July 7.

