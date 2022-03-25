Branson, Mo. city leaders hopeful for busy summer tourism season

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - After a record-breaking Branson spring break in 2021, city leaders hope to see the momentum continue this summer.

So far, the spring break season in the tourist town is off to a good start. City leaders say it’s going to be tough to match 2021 numbers after welcoming almost 10 million visitors over the entire year.

“So far what we’ve seen is businesses seem to be full, attractions are doing well,” said Branson Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, President Jason Outman. “In fact, Silver Dollar City had a record on opening day.”

That was last week. Silver Dollar City’s Director of Public Relations Lisa Rau says there are many indicators this will be a strong year.

“The momentum just keeps going,” said Rau. “A lot of it is families, families from all over. From Houston to Chicago, and a lot of families are first-timers, just discovering coming to the Ozarks.”

Outman says research shows the average age of Branson visitors decreased as well.

”Now at about 45-years-old is our average age and 62% of our visitors are families,” Outman said. “We’re seeing more families are coming into town because we have more things to do.”

He says some of those additions include the Boardwalk Aquarium and WonderWorks.

Branson visitor Doni Stephens says the friendly atmosphere is what will keep his family coming back.

”We’re living in a time nowadays where things are getting pretty intense and very judgmental,” said Stephens. “It seems like a very nonjudgmental demographic in this area.”

Outman says spring break is successful, but summer is the city’s top season. He remains optimistic visitor numbers will carry over.

”Summer is a longer extended period of time, more families will book further trips so that benefits us,” Outman said. “So far, I think we’re pacing pretty well.”

’We’ve got some things on the list we’ve seen while we’re here that we wanna knock out and come try to do again,” Stephens said.

Outman says in addition to a successful spring and summer season, city leaders are looking at ways to grow the fall and the Christmas seasons. This would make Branson more of a 12-month visitation economy.

