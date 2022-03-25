CATCH-A-CROOK: Man buys 8 iPhones from Springfield businesses with a fake ID

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

January 30, 2022 UScellular store on Glenstone & Independence in Springfield (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County detectives are investigating a case of identity theft and forgery. Investigators want your help identifying a man on surveillance video at a Springfield cell phone store on January 30. Deputy Paige Rippee says the man used the victim’s information to buy four Apple iPhone 13′s (Pro Max) at the UScellular store on Glenstone Avenue. The thief also bought four more Apple iPhones from a Verizon store in Springfield.

Greene County detectives say the man used a fake ID to buy 8 iPhone 13's on January 30. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators say on February 14 a Springfield man reported a Verizon and UScellular account being opened in his name without permission. He found out about the crime when bills arrived for the new phones and phone lines. Security video from UScelluar shows the suspect using cash to pay the initial fees. He also gave the employee a driver’s license. Deputy Rippee says the crook used the victim’s name, address and other information to make a fake ID. Investigators say UScellular and Verizon billed the victim more than $1,000 in charges.

Greene County Tip Line 417-829-6230 (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Deputy Rippee says the thief likely got the victim’s information through a phishing scam. The victim had not experienced a recent burglary, theft or car break-in where someone could steal his personal information. Investigators say the victim still had his valid driver’s license.

If you recognize the man or have any information on this crime, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

