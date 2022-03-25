Advertisement

CDC: Flu activity increasing across most of US

As COVID-19 cases fall and masks come off, influenza cases are rising.
As COVID-19 cases fall and masks come off, influenza cases are rising.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - After circulating at nearly nonexistent levels last year, the flu is increasing in most of the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s flu report released Friday.

While flu activity has been increasing in most places across the country, the highest levels have been recorded in the central and south-central regions of the U.S.

The report also says the number of reported flu-related hospital admissions has increased each week for the past seven weeks.

New data show COVID-19 community levels and deaths are down. (Source: CNN/CDC/MODERNA/BIPARTISAN POLICY CENTER)

But the CDC says the cumulative hospitalization rate for this season is lower than the rate seen around this time during the four flu seasons before the pandemic.

An infectious disease expert says the rolling back of COVID-19 mitigation measures played a role in increased flu activity.

The measures include masking, limiting gatherings, and moving things outside.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Ozark parents protest outside school board meeting.
Ozark, Mo. parents protest outside school board meeting; asking for accountability within administration
Police say a 48-year-old man was attempting to BASE jump off the roof of a 23-story apartment...
Police: Man dies parachuting from San Diego high-rise
Crash slows traffic on James River Freeway in Springfield.
Crash slows traffic on James River Freeway near Sunshine Street
Thanks to sunshine, highs will warm back into the 50s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Finally, some sun...briefly

Latest News

Ozark School District asking voters to approve tax levy in April
Entergy Customers in Arkansas will see a $7-8 increase to their bill, beginning April 1, as a...
Entergy Arkansas customers will see an increase beginning in April
Unclaimed income tax refunds totaling almost $1.5 billion may be waiting for an estimated 1.5...
IRS: $1.5B available in tax refunds from 2018, window closing for those to file
FILE - A proposed ban on transgender athletes playing female school sports in Utah would affect...
Utah bans transgender athletes in girls sports despite veto
After a record breaking Branson Spring Break in 2021, city leaders are hoping to see the...
Branson, Mo. city leaders hopeful for busy summer tourism season