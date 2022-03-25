City of Mountain Grove, Mo. breaks ground on new all-inclusive playground
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Construction will begin soon on an all-inclusive playground in Mountain Grove.
City leaders celebrated with a groundbreaking ceremony Friday. The playground will be built at Cedar Center Park.
The Mountain Grove Lions Club raised much of the money for the project.
