City of Mountain Grove, Mo. breaks ground on new all-inclusive playground

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Construction will begin soon on an all-inclusive playground in Mountain Grove.

City leaders celebrated with a groundbreaking ceremony Friday. The playground will be built at Cedar Center Park.

The Mountain Grove Lions Club raised much of the money for the project.

