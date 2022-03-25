Entergy Arkansas customers will see an increase beginning in April

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Entergy Arkansas announced a fuel rate increase that’s expected to go into effect on April 1 to offset the rising cost of natural gas. The average residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month can expect a nearly $8 bill increase or a rise of 7.5%.

This week, Entergy Arkansas submitted the filing with the Arkansas Public Service Commission to increase the Energy Cost Recovery Rate (ECR), which accounts for about 9% of a residential customer’s total monthly bill.

“Every year about this time, usually early to mid-March we submit a proposal to the Arkansas Public Service Commission to help recoup some of the costs we have incurred to generate power for our customers,” said Brandi Hinkle, Director of Communications for Entergy Arkansas.

Since the deep freeze experienced in February of 2021, natural gas prices have increased 93%.

“Natural gas prices went up, and we expected that to be a one-time event,” Hinkle explained. “But unfortunately for the remainder of the year, natural gas prices continued to go up. It actually cost us nearly $100 percent more pay for natural gas.”

While it may not seem like a huge increase to customers, couple that with increased water rates in both Harrison and Mountain Home. Suddenly bills may seem a little bit tighter.

”Increase it a little in the summer, maybe not set it at 68 in the summertime, maybe more like 72-74,” said Hinkle. “Then in the winter keep it more like 67, again you’ll see your body will quickly adjust, and it can really have a great impact on your bill.”

Beyond that utility assistance programs are available, like Ozark Opportunities. It has regular and crisis assistance if you’re past due or placed on a shut-off list.

”So they’re income-based and household-based so the amount of funding you receive is based off that,” said Kathy Brownell, supervisor of family development with Ozark Opportunities. ”In the summertime, it is strictly an electric program, so we see the highest with the air conditioning and things like that.”

Click here to see more on Entergy Rate Increase.

Ozark Opportunities provides gas and electric assistance through their winter assistance program, which runs through the month of April. Summertime utility assistance begins in July.

Click here to sign up for utility assistance through Ozark Opportunities.

