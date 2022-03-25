Advertisement

First Responders remember Ebenezer Fire Dept. firefighter Dustin Brandhorst

By Liam Garrity
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many gathered at the Praise Assembly Church on Friday for the funeral of fallen Ebenezer volunteer firefighter Dustin Brandhorst.

You could see on the streets the procession of fire trucks, first responders, and others. Division Chief for the Battlefield Fire District Steven Burr said the procession of first responders for Brandhorst shows the amount of support in tough times.

“It’s like losing a member of your of your extended family, it’s a horrible tragedy,” said Burr. “I don’t know how to put it into words.”

Brandhorst died on March 18, when the fire truck he was driving flipped off the roadway. This week Battlefield Firefighters, like many others, have been helping Ebenezer’s Fire unit on calls. And firefighters from all over the state came to help with the funeral.

Mike Phillips, a tow truck driver for Affordable Towing, said his drivers were in the procession.

“We try to make sure that everything is taken care of safely blocking the roads for traffic,” said Phillips.

Phillips said everyone comes together for this moment.

“Firefighters, tow truck operators, police officers, ambulance personnel, we’re all just one big family doesn’t matter if you’re just from the city or from all over the country,” said Phillips.

Burr said helping out is what southwest Missouri does.

“Not every area has the closeness that we have in southwest Missouri with public safety,” said Burr. “It’s definitely a humbling experience to be able to go up and help them out.”

First responders said Brandhorst’s commitment to his family and dedication to the fire department will never be forgotten.

