Injection medication for HIV patients to be offered at Springfield pharmacy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - HIV patients across the Ozarks may have more access to medication.

The first injectable treatment to help patients with HIV is only being offered in select pharmacies across the country. One of them is in Springfield at the Grove Pharmacy on South Glenstone.

AIDS Project of the Ozarks Executive Director Lynne Meyerkord says of the 600 people it serves, about 200- 300 of them would be eligible for the new injectable medication. The problem the organization faces is with rolling it out.

“We won’t be able to offer it to as many people as quickly as we would prefer,” Meyerkord says.

The drug is approved for HIV patients who are already virally suppressed, meaning the amount of the virus is undetectable in their system. However, the clinic can only offer it to about five to seven clients to start.

“Depending on the dosage, the medication costs between $3,000- $5,000 a month so fronting that kind of money is a concern,” Meyerkord says.

Pharmacist Jeramy Pense says the Grove Pharmacy on South Glenstone is one of the few places around the country with approval to offer this medication to patients.

“They were typically in larger cities,” Pense says. “Shipping issues and all of that comes into play. We really didn’t think we would have a chance to provide the medication but it was a lot of paperwork and phone calls to the drug company.”

Pense says it’s frustrating when drugs are on the market and they are unable to provide to patients. By being able to bring this to Springfield, he says it will give more access to patients across Southwest Missouri.

“We have patients from West Plains and all over the Ozarks,” Pense says. “With this particular drug it will definitely help with compliance issues. You go from taking a tablet every day to possibly getting an injection six times a year.”

However, Meyerkord says many insurance companies don’t allow it to go through pharmacy billing. Instead, requiring it to go through medical billing. Meyerkord says that means APO has to buy some of the medication directly.

“We will be very gradually offering this because the insurance companies may not pay the first time we bill,” Meyerkord says. “It’s gonna depend a lot on how long does it take to get reimbursement.”

APO says the goal is to get the injection to those patients who were pre-approved within the month. If that goes smoothly, the hope is to offer it to more people moving forward but Meyerkord is asking clients to be patient.

