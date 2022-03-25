Advertisement

Judge convicts man in deaths of a mother, daughter in Camden County

(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge convicted a man in the deaths of a mother and her daughter in Camden County.

Steven Endsley faces life in prison for the stabbing deaths of Danielle Smith and Theresa Jackson in the summer of 2016. Prosecutors say he burned their home after the deaths.

The state wrapped up its case in early March. Endsley’s defense team did not call any witnesses on behalf of Endsley. Endsley chose not to testify. They instead relied on work done to disprove the state’s case. They say there is not enough evidence to prove the case.

The state referred to text and voicemail messages, and cellphone videos to illustrate what they say is a pattern of harassment of the women by Endsley. Prosecutors argued Endsley didn’t agree with Smith’s lifestyle. He says Smith and Jackson had problems with Endsley but they never filed a protection order. They believe Endsley targeted Smith because she was gay.

The defense argued that not enough was done to prove the case against him.

A judge will sentence Endsley on May 23.

Improving weather for the weekend