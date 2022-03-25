Advertisement

Missouri House passes sports betting proposal

By Marina Silva
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You soon could get the chance to place bets, legally, on your favorite Missouri sports team.

The Missouri House approved the proposal. It heads to the Missouri Senate for debate.

”You’d be able to bet on your phone on an app, or you’d be able to go into one of our 13 brick and mortar casinos and place a bet there too,” said State Rep. Wes Rogers, a supporter of the bill.

Supporters say this would generate new revenue for the state.

”I think when we’re talking about the economic opportunity last year, it’s more to do with everything else that comes with it. So for example, I know for a fact one of the operators in Kansas City is going to start busing people back and forth across the state line, depending on which state gets this done first. So it’s not just the sports, gambling revenue, it’s everything else that goes with that,” said State Rep. Rogers.

State Senator Denny Hoskins tried before to legalize sports gambling.

”I’ve been told the House bill is the casinos are very much in love with the House bill because it only has an 8% tax rate. Currently, casinos pay 21% tax on all their other machines and games,” said State Senator Hoskins.

The bill does take gambling addiction into account.

”Missouri’s already got a pretty robust program to address that. This bill added more resources to that already existing program. So I think that was part of what allowed for such broad bipartisan support was that we did address sports gaming even more than we already do,” said State Rep. Rogers.

The state Senate has not scheduled debate on the bill.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Ozark parents protest outside school board meeting.
Ozark, Mo. parents protest outside school board meeting; asking for accountability within administration
Police say a 48-year-old man was attempting to BASE jump off the roof of a 23-story apartment...
Police: Man dies parachuting from San Diego high-rise
Crash slows traffic on James River Freeway in Springfield.
Crash slows traffic on James River Freeway near Sunshine Street
Thanks to sunshine, highs will warm back into the 50s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Finally, some sun...briefly

Latest News

Ozark School District asking voters to approve tax levy in April
Entergy Customers in Arkansas will see a $7-8 increase to their bill, beginning April 1, as a...
Entergy Arkansas customers will see an increase beginning in April
After a record breaking Branson Spring Break in 2021, city leaders are hoping to see the...
Branson, Mo. city leaders hopeful for busy summer tourism season
Dustin Brandhorst, a firefighter with the Ebenezer Fire Protection District, died in a crash...
First Responders remember Ebenezer Fire Dept. firefighter Dustin Brandhorst
City of Mountain Grove, Mo. breaks ground on new all-inclusive playground