Nixa Fire Protection District asks voters to approve $6 million plan to make improvements in the district

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa Fire Protection District wants to make millions of dollars in improvements around the district. In less than two weeks voters will decide if it can.

The Fire Protection District wants to do three main things. The first would be to build a new 10 thousand square foot fire station to replace station number one. Assistant Fire Chief Whitney Weaver explains station one was built 35 years ago and is showing its age through plumbing, sewer, and other issues. He also explains the station wasn’t built with a full-time crew in mind.

“It was started as a volunteer station,” says Weaver. “At the time it was a volunteer department. We’ve remodeled it once already for crew quarters. It just was never intended for that many people.”

The new station would cost roughly $4 million to build, including furniture, fixtures, and equipment necessary to operate. The new station would be at 710 N. McCroskey Street in Nixa, which is less than a mile away from where station one is right now. The fire protection district already owns the 1-acre lot on N McCroskey Street.

“The current location is getting busier and busier,” says Weaver. “There are times where, with some of the school traffic and rush hour, the crews are delayed even getting out on the street. The new location is more of a commercialized area. It has a lot better access so the guys can respond faster.”

Once the new station is built, station one would be turned into a dedicated training center. Weaver says this is a priority because it has become more and more difficult to travel outside of town to fill required training hours.

“We have a small training room over there, but it just can’t support some of the training that we would like to have,” says Weaver. “By renovating that station, and taking two of the bays and building it into a big training community room, we should be able to teach around 150 students. And not just for Nixa Fire Protection, but all emergency services here in Christian County.”

Weaver says the estimated cost to renovate station one is up in the air right now.

The third priority is buying a new fire engine. Weaver explains the district has two backup trucks that are 20 years old, and getting parts for them is next to impossible. After buying a new engine, a truck that is 10 years old would be designated as a backup, and the two 20-year-old trucks would be retired completely.

“And that’s really the time that the National Fire Protection Association recommends that these trucks get rotated out,” says Weaver. “It actually affects the insurance coverage of the people in town and our taxpayers if our apparatus is not really kept up to date.”

Weaver explains this would all be paid for with a no tax increase bond renewal -- totaling $6.4 million. The current bond was passed in 2014 and is set to expire in 2024. If this is approved, residents would continue to pay the current tax rate, but for another 15 years. That rate is $0.0790 per one hundred dollars assessed valuation of real and personal property.

“I think it’d probably be a good idea,” says Nixa resident Mark Longenecker. “We’re a growing community and every time you turn around they’re building more houses and more people are moving into the community. So I think we probably do need to upgrade our fire protection.”

“They own all of the property at the sinkhole up here and built that big piece of concrete, and now they want to move the fire station down here behind a fast-food restaurant?” says Nixa resident Stephen Winzeler. “And on a street that is basically a little smaller. I question that.”

Weaver says if residents vote no on the issue, the district would still go ahead and purchase the new fire engine. Everything else would wait until the district can put the question before voters for a second time.

