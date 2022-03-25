Advertisement

ONE-ON-ONE: KY3′s Chad Plein discusses U.S. Senate race, gas prices and the war in Ukraine

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3′s Chad Plein goes one-on-one with Rep. Long about the U.S. Senate campaign, the war in Ukraine, and the country’s path heading into the mid-term elections.

Southwest Missouri Congressman Billy Long’s campaign received a big boost this week from former President Donald Trump. His Twitter shout-out praised the Springfield native’s work in Congress.

