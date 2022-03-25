Ozark County Sheriff’s Office searching for 2 boaters on Norfork Lake

TECUMSEH, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozarks County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two boaters reported missing on Norfork Lake.

The search is focused near the Tecumseh Access. Investigators say their boat capsized around 3:30 a.m. Searchers have not released any identities of the two boaters missing.

Several agencies are assisting in the search. The Tecumseh Access is closed to the public until further notice per the Army Corp of Engineers and the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office.

