Advertisement

Ozark, Mo. parents protest outside school board meeting; asking for accountability within administration

By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Some Ozark parents are looking for change within the school district.

On Thursday, about ten people protested before the school board meeting, asking for accountability in the administration. Parent Christina Tonsing says it started with a specific personnel issue but has turned into something bigger.

”We tried to find some answers on that one small incident and as we were trying to find answers, we kept on getting rebuffed,” Tonsing says. “We couldn’t get any answers at all. Even if we followed the policy for how to get answers, we still were shut out by the school board. But mostly by the administrators.”

Along with other parents, Tonsing’s major complaint accuses the school district of not following policies when it comes to discipline issues.

“We just want to try to get as many people aware of the fact that something in the school district isn’t quite right and there needs to be some accountability for following the policies that the board has passed,” Tonsing says. “The board is our representatives, right? The citizens who pay the taxes.”

Although Ozark Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Bauman isn’t able to talk about any specific incident with personnel. He says the district is properly following all policies in place. As part of the Missouri School Board Association, Bauman says that’s where the district gets its policies.

“The policies are pretty clear in how those then get implemented and how we’re held accountable to those,” Bauman says. “All of those policies are online. Anyone can log onto our website, go under school board and that has all of our policies listed there with the date they were adopted and how long they’ve been implemented at the school district.”

Tonsing is concerned about where the district may be headed if changes aren’t made.

“Our schools are great in Ozark,” Tonsing says. “We want to keep them great. We want to keep that reputation great so that people want to move here so their kids can go to school and teachers wanna work here.”

For Supt. Bauman transparency within the district is key.

“I would just want to make sure that we continue to communicate with everyone involved and to make sure that all of us have the best interest of children in mind,” Supt. Bauman says. “That is the focus for all of us is to do what’s best for the kids.”

Some of those parents spoke with board members in a closed school board session Thursday night.

Supt. Bauman is hoping a resolution between both sides can be met.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quentin “Pierce” Evans, 23, faces a stealing charge.
Police arrest man accused of stealing from Branson, Mo. restaurant
Mark T. Spence, 49, left Lebanon Health Care North on Morton Road on March 17 around 7:30 p.m.
Lebanon Police Dept. says man reported missing from assisted living center found dead
Near normal temperatures
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Better weather on the way
A scare for an Ozark family - their two year old son, Ryker was rushed to the St Louis...
2-year-old Ozark, Mo. boy recovering after swallowing rock at daycare Monday
On the day after announcing to parents and students that racial graffiti had been discovered in...
SPS officials identify 2 Kickapoo students accused of writing racially-motivated hate speech & symbols in bathroom

Latest News

Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams reacts after dunking against Gonzaga during the first half of...
Notae, Arkansas muscle top overall seed Gonzaga out of NCAAs
Missouri senators finally reach compromise on redistricting
City of Springfield for traffic jams around Bass Pro Shops' World Fishing Fair
Dustin Brandhorst, a firefighter with the Ebenezer Fire Protection District, died in a crash...
PROCESSION ROUTE: Family, friends, firefighters will remember Ebenezer Fire District firefighter killed in crash