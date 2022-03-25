Advertisement

Police, automotive businesses team up to catch catalytic converter thieves in Lebanon, Mo.

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In an effort to track stolen catalytic converters, the Lebanon Police Department teamed up with several automotive businesses to participate in the “Etch and Catch” anti-theft program.

The Etch and Catch program works like this: when a vehicle goes in for a service at a participating business, the vehicle’s owner can request to have their license plate number etched on their catalytic converter.  The business will also mark a line on the catalytic converter with brightly colored, heat-resistant paint.  This will be done free of charge. 

For more information on the program click on the link https://www.lebanonmissouri.org/680/Etch-and-Catch-Program. The following businesses support the Etch and Catch Program:

