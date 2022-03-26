Advertisement

Army soldier accused of raping college student in dorm room

A U.S. Army soldier stationed at Fort Polk is in prison after being accused of raping an LSU student on campus. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WAFB/Gray News) - A U.S. Army soldier in Louisiana is under arrest after being accused of raping an LSU student in her dorm room earlier this month.

The LSU Police Department said they received a report of a rape on campus in the early morning hours on Mar. 13, reported by WAFB.

According to arrest records, a female student told investigators that she met Desmond Saine, 22, at an off-campus party and exchanged social media information with him.

Saine, a soldier stationed at Fort Polk, contacted her and went to her dorm room, asking to hang out, police said.

The student told investigators that Saine then asked to kiss her, to which she responded no.

However, Saine began removing her clothing and raped her even though she previously told him no, arresting officers wrote in the report.

The student also told police about her having about 11 alcoholic drinks at the party and said she was drunk at the time of the incident.

Multiple witnesses told investigators the student told them what happened immediately after the alleged assault, and she was very distraught, police said.

The police department reports it was able to obtain an arrest warrant earlier this week and contacted Saine. According to arrest records, he denied the rape but admitted the woman told him that she did not want him to kiss her.

Saine was arrested and booked into the Vernon Parish Prison. He was transported to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the charge of third-degree rape, officials said.

Saine is also currently under investigation by the U.S. Army for a previous rape allegation with similar circumstances, according to Louisiana police.

