Congressional candidate injured in a plane crash at Sharp County (Ark.) Regional Airport

A plane crash was reported Friday afternoon at the Sharp County Regional Airport. A person was injured in the crash.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Republican candidate for the 1st Congressional District seat in Arkansas suffered injuries Friday in a small plane crash at the south end of the Sharp County Regional Airport near State Highway 62.

Emergency crews airlifted Jody Shackelford to the University of Arkansas Medical System hospital as a result of the crash campaign spokesman Ethan Barnes said. A passenger onboard did not suffer any injuries.

Shackelford, who is challenging Republican incumbent Rep. Rick Crawford and State Rep. Brandt Smith in the May 24 primary, suffered back injuries. Barnes said Shackelford was getting ready to land the plane Friday afternoon when it appeared the engine idled. Barnes said the family is asking for prayers right now.

Authorities responded Friday afternoon to the scene of the crash. Officials have called the FAA to help with the investigation into the crash.

