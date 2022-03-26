Advertisement

Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds hosts the 6th annual Spring Roundup show

By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s time to saddle up and head down to the Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds where you can find fun for the family.

The 6th annual Spring Roundup is underway with more than 300 vendors.

Internationally known horseman Guy McLean will entertain crowds the whole weekend. Guy McLean is a self-taught Australian horseman who has entertained, inspired, and educated millions of audience members from all walks of life. Though out the weekend McLean will show audiences some of his secrets and teach them what it takes to be a good horseman.

“I just want to show what a lifetime dedicated to horses looks like,” said Guy McLean. “ The first question I get asked is How does it start? How do you even begin to build that kind of relationship? So I get to work with a very nice young Palomino that’s been presented here. And I get to take him from never being written and my goal over this weekend is to ride him without a bridle on day three. So that’s a huge goal and I have plans on how to get there and I want to share that experience.”

Visitors will also have the chance to see several livestock shows and learn a little more about Missouri agriculture. The Spring Roundup is held in conjunction with the PCRA rodeo, which has sold out.

“Anyone with an equine interest has the ability to go to the clinics and see these equine professionals and what they present and that helps the people at home,” said Event Manager Lance Markley. “Whether they’re a more experienced rider or totally inexperienced, maybe starting a cold or just trying to get along with their horse. They can learn some text techniques that will be handy for them.”

Admission and parking for the Spring round-up show are free. Hours are Friday, March 25: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, March 26: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday, March 27: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. For a full list of shows CLICK HERE.

