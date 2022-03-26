Police investigate a deadly shooting in north Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a home in north Springfield.

Officers responded Saturday morning to a home in the 2400 block of East Commercial Street.

Investigators say one man died at the home. However, we do not know what led up to the shooting. Investigators do say there is no threat to the public.

KY3 has a crew at the scene. Police say they will release new information later in the weekend.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.