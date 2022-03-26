Reed Cottages Development sparks controversy for Olde Ivy neighborhood in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A 22-cluster home development could be coming to the south side of Springfield if approved by the city council next week.

The development is called “Reed Cottages.” It would be built right across from Olde Ivy neighborhood. Neighbors have mixed opinions about the development. A group of residents near the development does not want it there. They voiced their opinion to the council after the Springfield Planning and Zoning Commission approved the development on March 10.

“There’s a lot of concern about this and they are proposing to build 22 more homes in the same space that this one home is taking up,” said Daniel Lasco, Olde Ivy resident. “It’s not harmonious and it doesn’t meet with the area.”

Lasco and other neighbors attended both city councils meetings to voice their concerns regarding the development.

“My biggest concern is the lack of public opinion that was considered at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting,” said Lasco. “The majority of the people in this area do not want this and we are paying money to have an attorney represent us.”

Riley Shantz is the developer of the property. He lives in the Olde Ivy neighborhood. The cluster homes will bring smaller houses to the area.

“The development doesn’t affect us or the neighborhood for that matter,” said an Olde Ivy resident. “The house in that area now is falling apart and it is detriment to the neighborhood.”

Reed Cottages will take up a 1.6-acre space behind the other homes and have easy access to the walking trails.

