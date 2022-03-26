Advertisement

Searchers recover body of 2nd fisherman after boat capsizes on Norfork Lake

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TECUMSEH, Mo. (KY3) - Search teams have located the body of a second fisherman reported missing on Norfork Lake.

Divers located the man’s body near the Tecumseh Lake Access around noon Saturday. Divers recovered the body of another fisherman Friday evening. The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office has not released the identities.

Investigators say their boat capsized around 3:30 a.m. Friday after it hit an object in the water. The object caused the boat to take on water. Shannon Newton survived. A fisherman found him alone on the bank of the lake around 8:30 a.m. Newton did not suffer any injuries.

Several agencies assisted in the search.

