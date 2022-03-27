Advertisement

500-pound bear captured and relocated in Tennessee

By CNN
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(CNN) - Wildlife officials in Tennessee captured and relocated a 500-pound bear.

The bear was known to dig through garbage, bird-feeders and pet food around the campus of Tusculum University for years.

Recently, the bear has become more active and has been increasingly damaging property around the area.

Officials with Tennessee’s Wildlife Resources Agency and the Greenville Fire Department helped tranquilize the bear Thursday.

Crews relocated the bear to a remote area of the Cherokee National Forest.

