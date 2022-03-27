Advertisement

Restaurants, hotels prepare for Bass Pro’s World’s Fishing Fair

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The World’s Fishing Fair is coming to Bass Pro Shops next week as the retailer celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Bass Pro’s flagship store in Springfield, located at 1935 S. Campbell Ave., will hold the World’s Fishing Fair from March 30 to April 3. It has restaurants and hotels preparing for big crowds. Bass Pro expects nearly 100,000 visitors.

”We are expected to be full and we are excited about the fishing fair,” said Gordon Elliot, owner of Vib hotel and Elliot lodging. “We got to make sure we call enough people in and we have to make sure we have all of the rooms clean.”

Elliott says he expects so many people that rooms in nearby cities will be booked as well.

”We have rooms in Joplin and Branson and think it will create a need there too,” said Elliot.

Restaurants, like Buckingham’s BBQ across from Bass Pro Shops, are ordering and preparing more food and having employees work longer hours.

“We are going to work full days from eight in the morning until close,” said Alan Pimentel, said manager Buckingham’s BBQ. “We know we are going to have a lot of people coming in we are having a lot of people and preparing a lot of extra stuff for those days.”

The Canton Inn, a Chinese restaurant on Sunshine, says it’s making 20% more food and that it will be all hands on deck.

Luke Combs, Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, Chris Janson, John Anderson, and Hank Williams Jr. will perform at JQH Arena throughout the event. Many professional fishers and NASCAR legends will make guest appearances throughout the week as well. Organizers estimate an economic impact of $80 million from the World’s Fishing Fair. Proceeds from the concert tickets and general ticket sales will benefit conservation partners.

For tickets and more information on the World’s Fishing Fair, CLICK HERE.

