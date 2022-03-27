Advertisement

Truck driver arrested in crash that killed central Missouri fire official

Courtesy: Boone County Fire Protection District
Courtesy: Boone County Fire Protection District(KY3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A 65-year-old Kansas City truck driver has been arrested in connection with the crash that killed an assistant fire chief while he was working an accident scene.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Missouri Highway Patrol arrested Kevin Lee Brunson on Friday in Clay County. Boone County assistant fire chief Bryant Gladney died in an accident that occurred early on Dec. 22 on Interstate 70 near Columbia, as he was working at the scene of a previous accident.

A semi-truck traveling at a high rate of speed struck Gladney’s vehicle, then struck an ambulance and the truck involved in the earlier crash. Gladney was extricated from his vehicle and taken to a hospital, where he died.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did Missouri teen’s size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Attorney says so
Officers responded Saturday morning to a home in the 2400 block of East Commercial Street.
Police identify victim in deadly shooting in north Springfield; shooter on the run
Flat Creek/Republic & Cape Fair
Flat Creek expanding to 2 more southwest Missouri cities
Searchers recover body of 2nd fisherman after boat capsizes on Norfork Lake
FILE - Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival at...
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50

Latest News

Warm
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild Sunday ahead; tracking active workweek
Sunshine returns, cooler than average temperatures too
Lebanon Police Department launches Etch and Catch program to catch catalytic converter thieves
Lebanon Police department and car shops are partnering up to stop catalytic converter thefts...
Lebanon Police Department launches Etch and Catch program to catch catalytic converter thieves