3-vehicle crash damages building in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crash involving three vehicles damaged a downtown Springfield business.

Officers responded to the intersection of Campbell Avenue and Walnut Street around 10:30 a.m.

Investigators say two of the drivers were traveling northbound on Campbell Avenue. They say a third driver traveling westbound on Walnut Street ran a red light, hitting the two northbound vehicles. One of the vehicles hit the front of the Hearts of Fire Tattoo parlor. The owner says the building, however, is structurally sound. The crash also damaged a traffic signal pole.

Police say the drivers suffered only minor injuries.

